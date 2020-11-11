Nebraska medical officials: Virus surge will overwhelm hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska medical professionals are saying the surge in cases may soon overwhelm hospitals and staff.

According to doctors and nurses at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine, staff at hospitals have been working non-stop in order to keep up with COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials said they had no choice but to open additional units to accomodate the surge in patients.

The Nebraska Medical community asking people to take the pandemic seriously.

“We are looking at a situation well beyond what we experienced in the spring, so I think there’s a sense of desperation and fear,” said Dr. James Lawler.

“Our staff is exhausted, and to be totally honest, they are frustrated. They see that this isn’t slowing down any time soon and they’ve been doing this for eight, eight and a half months” said RN Michelle Collins with Nebraska Medicine.

The medical professionals are asking Nebraskans to follow mitigation measures in order to prevent the worst-case scenario from happening in a few weeks.

