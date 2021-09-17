Nebraska hospital capacity stretched thin as cases rise

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Jack Kingsley R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated “crisis standards of care” for the state’s northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hospital capacity remains a concern as the number of virus cases continues to rise across Nebraska.

In Lincoln, Bryan Health officials said their two hospitals are operating “at the breaking point” with large numbers of COVID-19 patients putting stress on the system.

Cases are up across the state and hospitalizations are growing.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 415 people were hospitalized Wednesday with the virus.

That’s more than 2.5 times higher than it was in early August when 158 people were hospitalized. In late June, 28 were hospitalized statewide.