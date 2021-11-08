Nebraska DHHS to resume daily COVID-19 updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — After providing only weekly updates for about two weeks, the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will be providing more frequent reports. 

“Our hospitalizations have been up around 400 or so which is kind of threshold to hit the 10% level we’ve talked about throughout the course of the pandemic and that’s the threshold where we start doing the daily data,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) – Nebraska. 

As of Monday, Nebraskans can find daily updates for COVID-19 Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.  

The dashboard also includes data on flu and RSV cases in the state. 

However, Gov. Ricketts said he won’t be issuing a new directed health measure limiting elective surgeries at this time. 

Click here to view the dashboard.

