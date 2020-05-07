Nebraska COVID-19 cases top 7,000 with 419 new cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 7,190 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 4 new deaths related to the disease.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 491 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

They also report 90 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHHS said that 40,482 people have been tested and 33,222 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS.

Dakota County – 1017 (Though Dakota County Health Department reports 1,046 cases including 5 deaths)

Madison County – 237

Stanton County – 8

Cuming County – 10

Burt County – 4

Thurston County – 9

Dixon County – 15

Wayne County – 1

Cedar County – 5

Pierce County – 1

Knox County – 5

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.