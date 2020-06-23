Nebraska COVID-19 cases exceed 18,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,092 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 256.

The DHHS reports that 12,099 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 125 active hospitalizations with 1,257 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 161,494 people have been tested and 143,209 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.