Nebraska Air Force base again requiring face masks indoors

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha has announced it is reinstating a mask mandate, requiring all employees, contractors, and visitors to wear a face mask indoors.

The requirement applies to everyone, even those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The military base outside Bellevue said in a social media post that the new requirement came from the Defense Secretary’s office and was triggered by rising coronavirus cases in Sarpy County.

The requirement goes into full effect Friday. Additionally, the post said, those who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.