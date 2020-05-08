Musicians perform virtual concerts for COVID-19 patients

NY (CNN) – Musicians are showcasing the power of music by playing live mini-concerts to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
They hope to offset the beeping machines and overhead speakers in hospitals that can create a stressful environment for many folks.
CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the story.
