Musicians perform virtual concerts for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: Jeanne Moos CNN

Posted: / Updated:

NY (CNN) – Musicians are showcasing the power of music by playing live mini-concerts to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

They hope to offset the beeping machines and overhead speakers in hospitals that can create a stressful environment for many folks.

CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the story.

