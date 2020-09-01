Morningside College unveils new COVID-19 dashboard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has added a COVID-19 dashboard to its COVID-19 information page on its website.

Cases will be reported weekly from Monday to Sunday, and be reported on Tuesday mornings.

Currently, the dashboard reports four new COVID-19 cases among students and none among faculty and staff. Additionally, they report that three people on in isolation on-campus, while one is off-campus. Twelve are in quarantine on-campus with another 12 off-campus. The college is currently at a yellow operational level, meaning that the risk is considered low to moderate for all but high-risk individuals.

The college said that the new cases on their website will only reflect the test results from the Morningside Student Health for the week. Also, they are not a cumulative total.

Additionally, the isolation and quarantine numbers are only showing students that the Morningside Student Health has identified as being in quarantine or isolation. They will be removed from the tally once the isolation or quarantine has ended.

As the needs change in response to the pandemic, the dashboard may change, the college said.

To view the new dashboard, click here.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, 4,148 total cases Tuesday morning, and a 14-day positivity rate of 11.2%