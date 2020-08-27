Morningside College confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19.

Morningside Student Health alerted the college’s administration about the positive COVID-19 test results late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said contract tracing had been activated earlier in the day and both the positive and exposed students are following the quarantine and isolation procedures.

The college mentions that they will continue to work closely with the Siouxland District Health Department throughout this process.

Morningside will be launching an online dashboard early next week to display the available case count information.

In addition, the college is in the process of establishing on-campus testing in the next few weeks that will be exclusive to Morningside undergraduates students, faculty, and staff, in an effort to offer students a testing resource and acquire more data for decision-making on campus.

Officials add that more information on the on-campus testing will be shared as soon as they become available.

