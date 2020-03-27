Monona County announces second COVID-19 case

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Burgess Public Health has reported its second positive COVID-19 case in Monona County.

Officials said the new COVID-19 case is unrelated to the first one reported on March 25.

The patient is elderly, older than 81, and resides in Monona County.

The Burgess Public Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of practicing social distancing, which includes staying home as much as possible, avoiding crowds and mass gatherings, and maintaining a distance of approximately 6 feet from others.

Limiting exposure will slow the spread of the virus and prevent a spike in cases that could potentially exceed the capacity of our healthcare system to treat patients that need care, the health department said.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others until:

No fever is present for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

Other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved AND

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent the virus, there are many steps that residents can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people that are sick

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

Staying home when you or a family member are ill

Call first if you need to see a healthcare provider

Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH website and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.

Latest Coronavirus Stories