Mom remakes children’s books as a way to help explain coronavirus to kids

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – A mom in Manhattan has developed a new skill to help her kids handle life in the coronavirus epicenter. She’s normally a legal marketing attorney, but, these days, she’s an amateur children’s book illustrator, helping children understand the pandemic.

“Cloudy With a Chance of Panic Hoarding,” Mask and Gloves for Frances,” Llama Llama Hasn’t Changed Pajamas,” and “Green Eggs and Wash Your Hands” are just some of Stefanie Trilling’s work.

“I’m not an essential worker as much as I wish I were. I can’t go out and be a nurse or a doctor or a sanitation work or work in a grocery store. I can’t do those things right now, but what I can do is create art,” Trilling said.

A lawyer by trade with no artistic training whatsoever, Trilling said her clever paintings were really born out of a way to not only pass time and keep her busy but to also offer a better way to explain the pandemic to her small children.

“I started painting cartoonified coronaviruses. My daughter had been talking a lot about what coronavirus meant to her, the life that she knew at that time,” Trilling said.

Living in the vicinity of several major hospitals, Trilling said the first few weeks in quarantine with her family was anxiety-inducing, not just for the adults but for the kids as well.

“It was really distressing because we knew inside every one of those ambulances was someone who was very very ill,” she said.

This offered the family a distraction. Every night, Trilling sits down and gets painting. First with her 5-year-old’s water colors and eventually with her own supplies.

She eventually started posting her illustrated puns to her Instagram page, and it’s growing in followers. She hopes to publish her work someday with a little addition, stories of her family’s experience living through the COVID-19 crisis in the country’s epicenter with little ones.