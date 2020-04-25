Michigan couple holds virtual wedding 34 years after their first ‘mock’ wedding

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan couple decided to hold their wedding despite social distancing restrictions even though it was quite different from their first wedding.

“We wanted to bring joy and light to just these dark times,” said Carolyn Brokob, bride.

Carolyn Brokob and David Bartkowiak said “I Do” on Thursday in a very non-traditional way.

They invited family and friends to watch their nuptials through a ZOOM live steam on the computer.

Some watched from their homes, some inside their cars, and others drove-up to celebrate, from a distance.

The newlyweds said the COVID-19 pandemic reminded them about what’s really important, and they didn’t want to wait to become “man and wife.”

“Life is short and precious and so we just wanted to do it,” said Brokob.

But this wasn’t the first time David and Carolyn said their vows to one another.

For that, we need to rewind more than three decades ago to Mrs. Mindy Christman’s Personal and Family Living class at Grand Ledge High School.

“We met in class. We were classmates and really there was no interaction other than our classwork,” said Bartkowiak, groom.

“One of the assignments the whole class did was to prepare, to plan and carry out a mock wedding,” said Brokob, bride.

With a white dress and veil, a bouquet, a cake, and even a reception, Carolyn and David said “I Do” for the first time.

“Carolyn, do you remember like any particular thoughts about David, like, ‘Oh he’s kinda cute or anything?'” said Chivon Kloepfer, WLNS anchor.

“No. I was like, ‘Do I have to kiss him?’ I see pictures now and we kissed at the ceremony and then we actually kissed again at the reception in the classroom. I’m like, ‘We kissed again?! We kissed twice?!'” said the bride.

After the wedding, David figured he’d try and get a date with his new wife.

“I did ask her out,” said the groom.

“Oh did you?” said Kloepfer.

“Yeah, but it was a ‘No,'” said Bartkowiak.

“We went to lunch during school,” said Brokob.

“Yeah we did go to lunch,” said Bartkowiak.

“We went to lunch one time,” said Brokob.

“But that was the end of it,” said Bartkowiak.

After high school, David and Carolyn went their separate ways.

They both got married, had children, got divorced, and then, through the computer, reconnected again.

“He friended me on Facebook and I didn’t accept his friend request because I didn’t know who he was. He had curly hair [back] then. So, so I was like, ‘Is that the same person?’ So I private messaged him and said ‘Are you the same David that I married in high school?'” said Brokob.

Eventually, the two went on a real date and 34 years after their “mock” wedding, they got married.

“She asked me. It’s true,” said the groom.

“I didn’t give him a ring or anything, but I did ask him,” said the bride.

They made it legally down the aisle or rather, on their front porch, to honks, hollers, and virtual hugs.