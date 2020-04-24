Meat producers give back to those in need during halt in production

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 is causing some of the biggest meat producers in the U.S. to stop work. That’s leaving hog and cattle producers with nowhere to ship their market-ready animals.

“We’re all in a dire situation with all the pork plants and the beef plants closing,” said Bruce Dooyema with Center Fresh Group.

Nearly 25% of U.S pork producers are at a standstill or working at a slower pace because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and it’s causing a ripple effect for Siouxland farmers.

“It’s heartbreaking and heart-wrenching. And you know we were born to raise food and produce food and healthy food and it kills us to throw it away,” said Dooyema.

With a halt in production at some plants, farmers around the U.S. have had to turn to destroying their goods, but Dooyema is not letting that happen.

“We sell our eggs to Michael Foods in Wakefield, Nebraska. They have been impacted as well on the processing side and liquidation is not moving as fast and everything is getting backed up, so let’s give it away because people are in need,” said Dooyema.

“Ultimately, what we do every day is keep food on people’s tables and to be able to do that and make sure we can lift some of the burdens of food uncertainty is a blessing,” said Nathan Friends with Smithfield.

More than 2,000 meals were given out by six local food producers in Sioux Center Friday. It’s a way to help those families facing financial struggles during this pandemic.

“Yes, there is a lot of distressed stock. Yes, there is a need to go somewhere with this product but it really boiled down to we can donate it to food banks and ship it to other places,” said Friends.

Through it all, Dooyema said local farmers continue to be optimistic.

“You know, when the sun comes up and the crops need to be planted and the eggs need to be gathered, the pigs need to be tended, the cows need to be milked, we don’t have a choice. We need to keep going,” said Dooyema.