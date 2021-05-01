May 1: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 24 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Saturday.

Below is the report for May 1, 2021.

Total cases – 15,054 — New cases – 14 Recovered cases – 14,434 — New Recovered cases – 24 Deaths as reported by IDPH – 227 — New deaths – 3 14-day average positivity rate – 3.7% Current total hospitalized – 7 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 5 — Woodbury County residents – 3

Health officials are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by masking up, keeping their distance, washing their hands, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds if possible, and getting the vaccine when it’s available.

For Woodbury County’s April report, click here.