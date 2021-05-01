May 1: Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 206 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

Here are the numbers as of May 1 at 8:00 a.m.

Total tested – 2,851,498 — Total positive cases – 220,032 — New positive cases – 206 — No virus detected – 819,979 — People tested – 1,040,858 — Recovered cases – 169,032 — New recoveries 175 Total virus-related deaths – 2,245 — New deaths – 3 Cumulative hospitalizations – 6,519 — Active hospitalizations – 130 *Total vaccinations administered – 1,426,529 — % of population 16+ completing vaccination 43.5% *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for April, click here.