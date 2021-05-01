May 1: Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 206 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

Here are the numbers as of May 1 at 8:00 a.m.

Total tested2,851,498
— Total positive cases –220,032
— New positive cases –206
— No virus detected –819,979
— People tested –1,040,858
— Recovered cases –169,032
— New recoveries175
Total virus-related deaths2,245
— New deaths –3
Cumulative hospitalizations6,519
— Active hospitalizations –130
*Total vaccinations administered1,426,529
— % of population 16+ completing vaccination43.5%
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for April, click here.

