May 1: Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 206 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.
Here are the numbers as of May 1 at 8:00 a.m.
|Total tested –
|2,851,498
|— Total positive cases –
|220,032
|— New positive cases –
|206
|— No virus detected –
|819,979
|— People tested –
|1,040,858
|— Recovered cases –
|169,032
|— New recoveries
|175
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,245
|— New deaths –
|3
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|6,519
|— Active hospitalizations –
|130
|*Total vaccinations administered –
|1,426,529
|— % of population 16+ completing vaccination
|43.5%
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for April, click here.