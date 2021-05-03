May 3: South Dakota reports more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of May 3, 2021.

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered – 596,860 Janssen – 16,816 Moderna – 265,386 Pfizer – 314,658 Total persons administered – 329,491 Janssen – Series complete – 16,815 Moderna – 1 dose – 22,868 Moderna- series complete – 121,258 Pfizer – 1 dose – 22,474 Pfizer – series complete – 146,091 Percent with at least 1 dose – 55% One dose – 54.79% Series complete – 46.88%

Total cases – 107,759 confirmed/14,986 probable — New cases – 69 confirmed/17 probable — Active cases – 1,512 — Recovered cases – 119,263 — New recovered cases – — Total virus-related deaths – 1,970 — New deaths – — Ever hospitalized – 7,376 — Currently hospitalized – 105 Total tests – 1,172,434 — Total persons tested – 466,953

