May 3: South Dakota reports more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
Below is the report as of May 3, 2021.
South Dakota
|Total Doses Administered –
|596,860
|Janssen –
|16,816
|Moderna –
|265,386
|Pfizer –
|314,658
|Total persons administered –
|329,491
|Janssen – Series complete –
|16,815
|Moderna – 1 dose –
|22,868
|Moderna- series complete –
|121,258
|Pfizer – 1 dose –
|22,474
|Pfizer – series complete –
|146,091
|Percent with at least 1 dose –
|55%
|One dose –
|54.79%
|Series complete –
|46.88%
|Total cases –
|107,759 confirmed/14,986 probable
|— New cases –
|69 confirmed/17 probable
|— Active cases –
|1,512
|— Recovered cases –
|119,263
|— New recovered cases –
|—
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,970
|— New deaths –
|—
|Ever hospitalized –
|7,376
|— Currently hospitalized –
|105
|Total tests –
|1,172,434
|— Total persons tested –
|466,953
To see South Dakota’s April COVID-19 reports, click here.