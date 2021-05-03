May 3: South Dakota reports more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of May 3, 2021.

South Dakota

Total Doses Administered –596,860
Janssen –16,816
Moderna –265,386
Pfizer –314,658
Total persons administered –329,491
Janssen – Series complete – 16,815
Moderna – 1 dose –22,868
Moderna- series complete –121,258
Pfizer – 1 dose –22,474
Pfizer – series complete –146,091
Percent with at least 1 dose –55%
One dose – 54.79%
Series complete – 46.88%

For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.

For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.

Total cases107,759 confirmed/14,986 probable
— New cases –69 confirmed/17 probable
— Active cases –1,512
— Recovered cases –119,263
— New recovered cases –
Total virus-related deaths1,970
— New deaths –
Ever hospitalized7,376
— Currently hospitalized –105
Total tests –1,172,434
— Total persons tested –466,953

To see South Dakota’s April COVID-19 reports, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News