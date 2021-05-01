May 1: More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 423 new positive COVID-19 tests in the state Saturday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Total tests4,816,518
— Total positive tests –394,820
— New total positives – 423
— % positive tests (past 14 days)-3.8%
Total virus-related deaths5,950
— Underlying Cause deaths –5,276
— Contributing Factor deaths – 674
— New total virus-related deaths – 31
Long term care outbreaks – Current-1
— Individuals positive – 18
— Total recovered – 16
— Total deaths – 2,317
Iowa – Total hospitalizations189
— Patients in ICU –44
— Admitted in last 24 hours –33
— COVID-19 primary diagnosis119
— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis70
*Total Vaccine doses administered2,338,949
— Vaccine series completed –974,541
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To view Iowa’s COVID-19 reports from April, click here.

