May 1: More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 423 new positive COVID-19 tests in the state Saturday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

