YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A South Dakota school district will be reissuing mask mandates for students and staff in order to combat rising cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday night, the board voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating mask mandates in all schools in the district. Students and staff are required to wear mask in the buildings from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The vote was made after an hour of hearing testimonies both in favor and against school mask mandates.