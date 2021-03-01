March 1: Only 3 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Monday.

Below is the report for March 1, 2021.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases13,719
— New cases –3
Recovered cases13,096
— New Recovered cases –7
Deaths as reported by IDPH211
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate5.9%
Current total hospitalized16
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –14
— Woodbury County residents –8

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

For Woodbury County’s February report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

