March 1: Only 3 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Monday.
Below is the report for March 1, 2021.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|13,719
|— New cases –
|3
|Recovered cases –
|13,096
|— New Recovered cases –
|7
|Deaths as reported by IDPH –
|211
|— New deaths –
|0
|14-day average positivity rate –
|5.9%
|Current total hospitalized –
|16
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|14
|— Woodbury County residents –
|8
Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.
