March 1: South Dakota reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
Below is the report as of March 1, 2021.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|99,873 confirmed/12,597 probable
|— New cases –
|37 confirmed/6 probable
|— Active cases –
|1,918
|— Recovered cases –
|108,664
|— New recovered cases –
|58
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,888
|— New deaths –
|0
|Ever hospitalized –
|6,632
|— Currently hospitalized –
|92
|Total tests –
|972,040
|— Total persons tested –
|422,817
|Total vaccine doses administered –
|223,798
|— Total person administered
|146,264
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered Cases
|Ever Hospitalized
|Total Deaths
|Union County
|1981
|33
|1909
|73
|39
|Clay County
|1793
|21
|1757
|47
|15
|Yankton County
|2802
|32
|2742
|133
|28
|Lincoln County
|7754
|142
|7535
|280
|77
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
To see South Dakota’s February COVID-19 reports, click here.