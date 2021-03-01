March 1: South Dakota reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of March 1, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 99,873 confirmed/12,597 probable — New cases – 37 confirmed/6 probable — Active cases – 1,918 — Recovered cases – 108,664 — New recovered cases – 58 Total virus-related deaths – 1,888 — New deaths – 0 Ever hospitalized – 6,632 — Currently hospitalized – 92 Total tests – 972,040 — Total persons tested – 422,817 Total vaccine doses administered – 223,798 — Total person administered 146,264 *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Cases Ever Hospitalized Total Deaths Union County 1981 33 1909 73 39 Clay County 1793 21 1757 47 15 Yankton County 2802 32 2742 133 28 Lincoln County 7754 142 7535 280 77

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

