March 1: South Dakota reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of March 1, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases99,873 confirmed/12,597 probable
— New cases –37 confirmed/6 probable
— Active cases –1,918
— Recovered cases –108,664
— New recovered cases – 58
Total virus-related deaths1,888
— New deaths –0
Ever hospitalized6,632
— Currently hospitalized –92
Total tests –972,040
— Total persons tested –422,817
Total vaccine doses administered223,798
— Total person administered146,264
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here
CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecovered CasesEver HospitalizedTotal Deaths
Union County19813319097339
Clay County17932117574715
Yankton County280232274213328
Lincoln County7754142753528077

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

To see South Dakota’s February COVID-19 reports, click here.

