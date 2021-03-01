March 1: More than 155,000 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 numbers in Nebraska on Monday.
Below are the COVID-19 numbers reported in Nebraska as of March 1.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|2,373,731
|— Total positive cases –
|200,946
|— No virus detected –
|764,460
|— People tested –
|965,935
|— Recovered cases –
|155,333
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,082
|— New deaths –
|0
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|6,106
|— Active hospitalizations –
|158
|*Total vaccinations administered –
|428,031
|— % of population 16+ completing vaccination
|9.8%
Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for February, click here.