March 1: More than 155,000 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 numbers in Nebraska on Monday.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers reported in Nebraska as of March 1.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 2,373,731 — Total positive cases – 200,946 — No virus detected – 764,460 — People tested – 965,935 — Recovered cases – 155,333 Total virus-related deaths – 2,082 — New deaths – 0 Cumulative hospitalizations – 6,106 — Active hospitalizations – 158 *Total vaccinations administered – 428,031 — % of population 16+ completing vaccination 9.8% *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

