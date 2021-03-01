March 1: More than 155,000 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Nebraska

by: KCAU STAFF

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported new COVID-19 numbers in Nebraska on Monday.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers reported in Nebraska as of March 1.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested2,373,731
— Total positive cases –200,946
— No virus detected –764,460
— People tested – 965,935
— Recovered cases –155,333
Total virus-related deaths2,082
— New deaths –0
Cumulative hospitalizations6,106
— Active hospitalizations –158
*Total vaccinations administered428,031
— % of population 16+ completing vaccination9.8%
*For the full vaccine numbers updated daily

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

