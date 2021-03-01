March 1: Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations remain less than 200

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 237 new COVID-19 tests in the state on Monday.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on March 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at 9 a.m. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Total tests4,054,243
— Total positive tests –363,707
— New total positives – 237
— % positive tests (past 14 days)-4.2%
Total virus-related deaths5,471
— Underlying Cause deaths –4,909
— Contributing Factor deaths – 562
— New total virus-related deaths – 1
Long term care outbreaks – Current-19
— Individuals positive – 519
— Total recovered – 365
— Total deaths – 2,168
Iowa – Total hospitalizations197
— Patients in ICU –48
— Admitted in last 24 hours –31
— COVID-19 primary diagnosis115
— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis82
*Total Vaccine doses administered705,151
— Individuals completed vaccination –178,875
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

Below are the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

CountyIndividuals TestedIndividuals PositiveTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Buena Vista395114725397836
Calhoun158911334124011
Carroll313902853255848
Cherokee174431533137735
Clay253131933173925
Crawford234172731235835
Dickinson220992171187739
Emmet142571213107340
Ida1021990874932
Lyon129121461136941
Monona1555181571027
O’Brien217781938167658
Osceola688070364414
Palo Alto15619104892021
Plymouth330603950349677
Pocahontas1134385277619
Sac168651242113018
Sioux369964937456569
Woodbury1232501494413096211

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To view Iowa’s COVID-19 reports from February, click here.

