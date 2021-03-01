March 1: Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations remain less than 200

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 237 new COVID-19 tests in the state on Monday.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on March 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at 9 a.m. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Below are the Iowa counties in Siouxland:

County Individuals Tested Individuals Positive Total Recovered Total Deaths Buena Vista 39511 4725 3978 36 Calhoun 15891 1334 1240 11 Carroll 31390 2853 2558 48 Cherokee 17443 1533 1377 35 Clay 25313 1933 1739 25 Crawford 23417 2731 2358 35 Dickinson 22099 2171 1877 39 Emmet 14257 1213 1073 40 Ida 10219 908 749 32 Lyon 12912 1461 1369 41 Monona 15551 815 710 27 O’Brien 21778 1938 1676 58 Osceola 6880 703 644 14 Palo Alto 15619 1048 920 21 Plymouth 33060 3950 3496 77 Pocahontas 11343 852 776 19 Sac 16865 1242 1130 18 Sioux 36996 4937 4565 69 Woodbury 123250 14944 13096 211

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

