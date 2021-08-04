Major Siouxland businesses responds to new CDC mask guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Amidst the change in Centers for Disease Control (CDC) mask recommendations, several businesses have updated their mask policies for employees and customers.

Siouxland falls under a high and/or substantial transmission rate, according to the CDC, so several local businesses will be subject to new mask requirements.

Walmart announced July 30, they will be requiring associates to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart will continue to strongly encourage masks for customers and will post updated signage at each store. They also continue to offer vaccinations at no cost.

To find more information about Walmart’s COVID response click here.

Target also announced they will be requiring their team members to wear face coverings, and strongly encourage guests in substantial or high risk of transmission areas to wear their masks as well.

Target continues to keep their policies up to date based on CDC guidance, and their COVID response can be found here.

Home Depot updated their mask policy on August 2, and will be requiring all associates, contractors, and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all Home Depot locations regardless of vaccination status.

Home Depot is also asking customers to wear masks while in stores and will continue to offer masks to those who do not have one.

To see Home Depot’s updated mask policy, click here.

Kohl’s announced that as of yesterday they will require store associates in high-risk or substantial risk areas to wear masks while in stores. They also recommend customers in these areas to wear masks and continue to monitor guidelines by the CDC.

They also encourage associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine and provide resources to help them through the process.

To see Kohl’s statement on face coverings, click here.

McDonald’s continues to require masks for team members and makes masks available for customers in municipalities where they are required.

To see McDonald’s coronavirus statements and policies, click here.

Lowes has announced that they will be requiring all associates to wear face masks at all locations, regardless of vaccination status.

They will continue to encourage customers to wear theirs, and free masks will be available for any customer that requests one.

To find more information about Lowe’s response click here.