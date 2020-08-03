Long-term care facility in O’Brien County confirms COVID-19 outbreak

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and O’Brien County Public Health have identified 14 cases of COVID-19 at Prairie View Campus.

The campus is a long-term care facility in O’Brien County, located in Sanborn, Iowa.

According to the IDPH, an outbreak happens when three or more cases of the coronavirus are identified among residents of a facility.

Health officials said the facility has notified the residents and their families, and consistent with the state’s health department’s guidelines, by having the affected residents in isolation.

Prairie View Campus staff are working closely with IDPH and O’Brien County Public Health to protect the health of all of its residents and staff, with more testing of residents and staff as directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

We are in contact with our families and are doing everything they can to support them. We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.” From the Prairie View Campus

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Kimberly Morran, O’Brien County Public Health Director. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

As of August 3, there are 135 total cases of COVID-19 in O’Brien County and 91 recoveries. O’Brien County has one virus-related death.

The county’s health department adds that it will continue to work closely with the IDPH and other state and local partners to respond to this ongoing pandemic.

For the latest coronavirus numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

