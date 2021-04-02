Local health officials say not to worry about 4th wave of COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The extension of Gov. Reynolds’ Public Health Disaster proclamation comes as Iowa sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, a trend that is also being reflected in Siouxland.

With the increase in cases, many people may fear a fourth wave of the pandemic but Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department said there’s no need to be worried.

Brock adds that vaccinating the public has been running smoothly, and more people are getting vaccinated every day.

“Our cases are higher than what we would like, but we’re nowhere near where we were in the late fall, you know, November, December, we’re nowhere near that point right now. Immunity levels are increasing in the community,” said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department.

He mentions although he isn’t worried about there being another wave of the pandemic, being cautious about the spread of the virus is important.