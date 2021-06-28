LIVE: TestNebraska operations to end in July, Gov. Ricketts expecting maskless kids back in classrooms in fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced he is allowing the Coronavirus State of Emergency to expire on June 30 during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

The State of Emergency was declared at the start of the pandemic on March 13, 2020, and last month, Gov. Ricketts signed an executive order to terminate a number of other orders regarding the pandemic. Orders associated with the Coronavirus State of Emergency will automatically expire 30 days after the declaration ends with the exception of the Telehealth Executive Order.

During his press conference, the governor stated TestNebraska will end operations on July 31, and the last day to get tested through TestNebraska will be July 18.

The governor also announced he anticipates children to be back in classrooms without masks starting next fall.

