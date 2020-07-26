Little lemonade entrepreneurs could win some sweet bailout cash

(KCAU) – When life gives you lemons, sometimes it’s hard to make lemonade, especially during COVID-19 when a lot of industries have been hard-hit, including your friendly neighborhood lemonade vendors.

For decades, kids and parents have run the corner-dwelling , tangy cool beverage peddling sites, but with the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, even these budding entrepreneurs have felt the souring sting of reduced sales.

That’s why Country Time lemonade is bailing out kids who can’t run a lemonade stand due to the pandemic.

To participate in the Littlest Bailout opportunity, children 14-years-old and under are being asked to write an essay about how they’d spend the money they would have made selling the tasty drink.

In addition to the essay, kids must also submit an image of the lemonade stand sign they planned to use during the 2020 summer selling season.

If your child would like to submit an essay and photo, click here.

Winning entries will each receive a $100 bailout from Country Time.