Know the difference between the symptoms of coronavirus, cold, and flu

Coronavirus
Symptoms between the coronavirus and the cold and the flu can be confusing.

The World Health Organization and CDC released a graphic that compares the symptoms of the three ailments.

None of the three have exactly the same symptom for any one issue. Fever, for example, is common with the virus and the flu, but rare for a cold. Sneezing is only associated with the cold.

Those who feel they may be sick with COVID-19 should stay home, avoid public areas and separate themselves from others. About 80% of those who contract COVID-19 usually recover without treatment.

For more information about COVID-19 from the WHO, click here. For more information about COVID-19 from the CDC, click here.

