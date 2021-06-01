June 1: Woodbury County reports no new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 0 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Tuesday.

Below is the report for June 1, 2021.

Total cases15,203
— New cases –0
Recovered cases14,880
— New Recovered cases –14
Deaths as reported by IDPH229
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate2.8%
Current total hospitalized5
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –1
— Woodbury County residents –4

Health officials are asking residents to do their part to slow the spread by masking up, keeping their distance, washing their hands, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds if possible, and getting the vaccine when it’s available.

For Woodbury County’s May report, click here.

