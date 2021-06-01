June 2: Iowa reports less than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported new COVID-19 cases and vaccine numbers in the state Wednesday.
|Total doses administered-
|2,779,431
|Moderna-
|1,186,599
|Pfizer-
|1,481,029
|Janssen-
|111,803
|Doses administered to Iowa residents-
|2,674,805
|Total vaccine series completed-
|1,365,072
|Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-
|161,090
|-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–
|1,253,269
|Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-
|111,803
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|5,060,922
|— Total positive tests –
|402,020
|— % positive tests (past 14 days)-
|2.2%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,061
|— Underlying Cause deaths –
|5,359
|— Contributing Factor deaths –
|702
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations –
|95
|— Patients in ICU –
|21
|— Admitted in last 24 hours –
|10
Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.
The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
