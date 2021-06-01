June 2: Iowa reports less than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported new COVID-19 cases and vaccine numbers in the state Wednesday.

June 2, 2021

Iowa

Total doses administered-2,779,431
Moderna-1,186,599
Pfizer-1,481,029
Janssen-111,803
Doses administered to Iowa residents-2,674,805
Total vaccine series completed-1,365,072
Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series-161,090
-Completed 2-dose vaccine series–1,253,269
Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination-111,803

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests5,060,922
— Total positive tests –402,020
— % positive tests (past 14 days)-2.2%
Total virus-related deaths6,061
— Underlying Cause deaths –5,359
— Contributing Factor deaths – 702
Iowa – Total hospitalizations95
— Patients in ICU –21
— Admitted in last 24 hours –10

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To view Iowa’s COVID-19 reports from May, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

