June 2: Iowa reports less than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported new COVID-19 cases and vaccine numbers in the state Wednesday.

June 2, 2021

Iowa

Total doses administered- 2,779,431 Moderna- 1,186,599 Pfizer- 1,481,029 Janssen- 111,803 Doses administered to Iowa residents- 2,674,805 Total vaccine series completed- 1,365,072 Individuals initiating 2-dose vaccine series- 161,090 -Completed 2-dose vaccine series– 1,253,269 Individuals completing 1-dose vaccination- 111,803

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 5,060,922 — Total positive tests – 402,020 — % positive tests (past 14 days)- 2.2% Total virus-related deaths – 6,061 — Underlying Cause deaths – 5,359 — Contributing Factor deaths – 702 Iowa – Total hospitalizations – 95 — Patients in ICU – 21 — Admitted in last 24 hours – 10

Iowa has removed the individual COVID-19 case numbers on their website and will only report on total tests instead of individuals.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

