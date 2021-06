DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

June 3, 2021

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases – 4,136 — New cases – 3 — Positivity rate – 1.52% Total virus-related deaths – 82 — New deaths – 0

The Dakota County Health Department said they will discontinue releasing the risk dial as hospitals are operating at normal standards.

