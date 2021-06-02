June 2: South Dakota reports less than 40 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

This report is June 2, 2021.

South Dakota Vaccine Distribution

Total Doses Administered – 655,517 —–New doses administered – 2,197 Janssen – 20,329 Moderna – 288,239 Pfizer – 346,949 Total persons administered – 352,451 Percent with at least 1 dose – 54.59% Series complete – 49.48%

South Dakota COVID-19 Numbers

Total cases – 108,927 confirmed/15,300 probable — New cases – 30 confirmed/6 probable — Active cases – 300 — Recovered cases – 121,908 — New recovered cases – 113 Total virus-related deaths – 2,019 — New deaths – 0 Ever hospitalized – 7,504 — Currently hospitalized – 41 Total tests – 1,234,068 — Total persons tested – 480,665

