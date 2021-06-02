June 2: South Dakota reports less than 40 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

This report is June 2, 2021.

South Dakota Vaccine Distribution

Total Doses Administered –655,517
—–New doses administered –2,197
Janssen –20,329
Moderna –288,239
Pfizer –346,949
Total persons administered –352,451
Percent with at least 1 dose –54.59%
Series complete – 49.48%

South Dakota COVID-19 Numbers

Total cases108,927 confirmed/15,300 probable
— New cases –30 confirmed/6 probable
— Active cases –300
— Recovered cases –121,908
— New recovered cases – 113
Total virus-related deaths2,019
— New deaths –0
Ever hospitalized7,504
— Currently hospitalized –41
Total tests –1,234,068
— Total persons tested –480,665

