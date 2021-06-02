June 2: South Dakota reports less than 40 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
This report is June 2, 2021.
South Dakota Vaccine Distribution
|Total Doses Administered –
|655,517
|—–New doses administered –
|2,197
|Janssen –
|20,329
|Moderna –
|288,239
|Pfizer –
|346,949
|Total persons administered –
|352,451
|Percent with at least 1 dose –
|54.59%
|Series complete –
|49.48%
South Dakota COVID-19 Numbers
|Total cases –
|108,927 confirmed/15,300 probable
|— New cases –
|30 confirmed/6 probable
|— Active cases –
|300
|— Recovered cases –
|121,908
|— New recovered cases –
|113
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,019
|— New deaths –
|0
|Ever hospitalized –
|7,504
|— Currently hospitalized –
|41
|Total tests –
|1,234,068
|— Total persons tested –
|480,665
For a more in-depth breakdown of the vaccine distribution in South Dakota, click here.
For more on COVID-19 in South Dakota, click here.
To see South Dakota’s May COVID-19 reports, click here.