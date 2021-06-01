June 1: Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health said that 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state as of Tuesday morning.

Here are the vaccine distribution in the state and the daily COVID-19 cases as of June 1, 2021.

Nebraska Vaccine Distribution

Total allocated vaccines –1,919,695
— Total vaccinations administered –1,690,420
— New vaccinations administered – 1,302
— People fully vaccinated –818,374%
% of eligible population fully vaccinated-113,759%
— People partially vaccinated-43%
— People fully vaccinated- 6%

Nebraska COVID-19 Numbers

Total tested2,981,720
— Total positive cases –223,404
— New positive cases –36
— People tested –1,059,586
Total virus-related deaths2,249
— New deaths –0
Active hospitalizations68

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for May, click here.

