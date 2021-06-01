June 1: Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health said that 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state as of Tuesday morning.

Here are the vaccine distribution in the state and the daily COVID-19 cases as of June 1, 2021.

Nebraska Vaccine Distribution

Total allocated vaccines – 1,919,695 — Total vaccinations administered – 1,690,420 — New vaccinations administered – 1,302 — People fully vaccinated – 818,374% % of eligible population fully vaccinated- 113,759% — People partially vaccinated- 43% — People fully vaccinated- 6%

Nebraska COVID-19 Numbers

Total tested – 2,981,720 — Total positive cases – 223,404 — New positive cases – 36 — People tested – 1,059,586 Total virus-related deaths – 2,249 — New deaths – 0 Active hospitalizations – 68

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

