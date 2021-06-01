June 1: Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health said that 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state as of Tuesday morning.
Here are the vaccine distribution in the state and the daily COVID-19 cases as of June 1, 2021.
Nebraska Vaccine Distribution
|Total allocated vaccines –
|1,919,695
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|1,690,420
|— New vaccinations administered –
|1,302
|— People fully vaccinated –
|818,374%
|% of eligible population fully vaccinated-
|113,759%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|43%
|— People fully vaccinated-
|6%
Nebraska COVID-19 Numbers
|Total tested –
|2,981,720
|— Total positive cases –
|223,404
|— New positive cases –
|36
|— People tested –
|1,059,586
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,249
|— New deaths –
|0
|Active hospitalizations –
|68
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for May, click here.