July 9: Nebraska sees nearly 200 new coronavirus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,623 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 198 new cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 284.

The DHHS reports that 15,206 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 100 active hospitalizations with 1,419 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 201,249 people have been tested and 180,391 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.