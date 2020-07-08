July 8: Nebraska has more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,425 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 224 new cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 282.

The DHHS reports that 15,031 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 97 active hospitalizations with 1,405 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 198,069 people have been tested and 177,410 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.