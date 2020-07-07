July 7: Nebraska sees more than 150 new cases of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,201 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 155 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 282.

The DHHS reports that 14,927 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 102 active hospitalizations with 1,398 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 195,281 people have been tested and 174,847 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.