July 6: Nebraska sees more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,046 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 117 new cases as of Monday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 283.

The DHHS reports that 14,759 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 109 active hospitalizations with 1,369 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 193,299 people have been tested and 173,027 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.