July 31: South Dakota confirms 80 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 80 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,764 on Friday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 130.

There are 873 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,761 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 824 hospitalizations and 31 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 110,424 tests performed, 101,660 of them, or 92%, came back negative.

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

