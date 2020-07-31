July 31: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the stat’es total case of COVID-19 is 44,436 as of Friday morning.

Compared to the numbers reported Thursday at 9 a.m., there are 706 new cases.

Health officials reported 11 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 865.

The state’s health department announced 750 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 32,486.

Iowa has 11,085 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 475,497 people have been tested for the virus and 429,150 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 31.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.