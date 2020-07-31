July 31: 19 news COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 185 tests results reported Thursday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10;35 a.m. on July 31, there are a total of 3,617 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new death related to the virus, with 48 total deaths.

SDHD mentions that 3,234 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 312 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.