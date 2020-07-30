July 30: South Dakota sees less than 50 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 44 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,685 on Thursday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 129.

There are 866 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,690 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 815 hospitalizations and 44 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 110,345 tests performed, 8,685 came back negative.