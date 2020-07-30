July 30: 586 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 586 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 43,730.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 854.

The state’s health department announced 541 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 31,736.

Iowa has 11,140 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 469,563 people have been tested for the virus and 423,986 of them came back negative. The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 30.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.