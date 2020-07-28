July 28: More than 30,000 recoveries in Iowa, 11,426 active COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 316 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 42,738.

Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 836.

The state’s health department announced 749 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 30,476.

Iowa has 11,426 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 458,792 people have been tested for the virus and 414,286 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 28.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.