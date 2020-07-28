July 28: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 133 tests results report on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:53 a.m. on July 28, there are a total of 3,569 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 47.

SDHD mentions that 3,189 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 309 total hospitalizations that 261 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.