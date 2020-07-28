July 28: 48 news COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 895 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 48 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This brings the state total cases to 8,492.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the total deaths is now at 123.

There are 895 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,474 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 808 hospitalizations and 49 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of tests performed, 98,999 came back negative.