July 26: South Dakota adds 57 new COVID-19 recoveries, one death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 90 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,395 on Sunday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths increases to 123.

There are 908 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,364 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 801 hospitalizations and 48 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the tests performed, 98,531 came back negative.