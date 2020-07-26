July 26: Nebraska sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 26 at 6:15 p.m., there were a total of 24,618 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 223 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remain at 316.

The DHHS reports that 18,097 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 109 active hospitalizations with 1,570 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 259,105 people have been tested with 234,209 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.