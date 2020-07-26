July 26: Iowa adds fewer new COVID-19 cases than yesterday, no deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 440 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 42,067.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 826.

The state’s health department announced 144 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 29,604.

Iowa has 11,637 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 451,337 people have been tested for the virus and 409,321 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:54 a.m. July 26.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.