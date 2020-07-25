July 25: South Dakota sees 91 COVID-19 recoveries, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 105 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,305 on Saturday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 122.

There are 876 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,307 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 798 hospitalizations and 46 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the tests performed, 97,608 came back negative.