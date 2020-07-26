July 25: Nebraska adds 221 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 25 at 6:05 p.m., there were a total of 24,395 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 221 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remain at 316.

The DHHS reports that 18,097 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 103 active hospitalizations with 1,567 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 255,740 people have been tested with 231,069 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.